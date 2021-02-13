Majority of repairs outstanding for hail damage claims

ABOUT one third of the 33,519 insurance claims for hail-battered vehicles and homes as result of last year’s destructive storms have been completed.

The revelation comes after Ipswich City Council this week called upon State Government to urgently assist residents still displaced from their homes – more than three months on.

Since the storm struck on October 31, the subsequent damage bill has totalled an eye-watering $805 million.

Unlike The Insurance Council of Australia, State Government did not declare the freak weather event a disaster despite its far-reaching and devastating impacts.

Mayor Harding said while workers had made progress on the extensive list of repairs, there was a significant amount of work which remained outstanding.

More than 33,500 insurance claims were made in the wake of October's hailstorm.

“We know that the insurance companies are doing their best but having areas of Springfield still covered in tarps is not acceptable,” she said.

“The community is still feeling the heartache, especially those unable to return to their homes.

“The recovery effort requires a co-ordinated response across a number of sectors and levels of government.”

Insurers were flooded with claims following the storm, with more than 16,000 properties and almost 14,000 vehicles reportedly impacted.

It is important to note these figures do not include damage to uninsured property.

More than 2100 calls were made for SES assistance, while Energex reported over 3000 power outages for the area during the storm.

Hail damage in Springfield Lakes. Picture: Zach Berry

Firefighters conducted close to 1550 damage assessments across the Ipswich area.

Mayor Harding said council had been advocating for the countless impacted families.

The Insurance Council of Australia is now expected to visit the area next month to speak with impacted policy holders.

“I have written to MPs and stakeholders in the insurance and construction sectors to highlight the needs of impacted families,” Cr Harding said.

“In the immediate week after the disaster I implored the relative state agencies to declare the event as a disaster so that our impacts residents would get the help the needed and so they would not be forgotten.”

