Has Turnbull been hit by ‘Adani curse’?

Two-third’s of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s own electorate and 60 per cent of Queenslanders want a review on approval of the Adani mine, new statistics show. Picture: Dean Lewins / AAP

THE "Adani curse" has hit Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with a poll finding most of his constituents want a review of the Queensland coal mine.

It has been a huge political problem for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and now Mr Turnbull could be asked to explain himself.

Mr Turnbull has consistently attacked Mr Shorten with the claim he is supporting the mine when in Queensland but opposing it when in the Melbourne seat of Batman which goes to a by-election on Saturday.

It now has been revealed that two-thirds of voters in Mr Turnbull's seat of Wentworth and 60 per cent in Brisbane want a review of the environmental approval given the project, according to a survey released today by the Australia Institute.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has said the Labor Party would back the Adani mine if it proved financially and environmentally viable. Picture: David Mariuz / AAP

The ReachTEL survey could indicate the Prime Minister will have a conflict with his own voters.

"Adani isn't just a potent issue in Batman. It's an issue on the government and the Prime Minister's plate, right now," said Ebony Bennett, Deputy Director at The Australia Institute.

Ms Bennett said a majority of voters in the Liberal-held seats of Wentworth and Brisbane Aldo opposed using taxpayer's money subsidising coal projects like Adani.

"Most agree that Australia must halt the expansion of coal mining and fast-track building renewables and storage to reduce the worsening impacts of climate change," she said.

Last week the Prime Minister gave the project by the Indian company his personal backing.

"All of that permitting has been done. They are entitled to develop it in accordance with those permits,'' he said.

"As to whether it is commercially or financially viable, that is a matter for the company. They have got to decide."

But he accused Mr Shorten of being two-faced on the issue.

Alice Henderson, with her daughter Josie, opposes the Adani mine proposal and will take the issue to the ballot box when she votes in Batman’s by-election on Saturday. Picture: Ian Currie

"So when Bill Shorten is in Queensland and says: 'Oh, I am in favour of the mines', and then goes down to Melbourne and says: 'I am against it', you can see what a risk that is to jobs, to investment to the economic future and security of Australia, because it is completely two-faced," Mr Turnbull said.

Labor has argued it would back the mine if it proved financially and environmentally viable.

However, it has been wary of angering Queensland voters who see the project as a source of many jobs, and doesn't want to clash with Batman voters deciding whether to vote Labor or Greens.

Last week Mr Shorten said he now opposed the mine and yesterday was backed by Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers.

"It hasn't passed all the environmental tests yet, that is just a statement of fact and you can try all you like to pretend this is something other than a factual realisation that it hasn't yet passed all the environmental tests and it hasn't passed all of the commercial tests," Mr Chalmers told Sky News.

Protesters opposing the Adani mine held a rally on the lawns of Parliament House in Canberra on February 5. Picture: Kym Smith