Major weather event to bring storms, heavy rain to Ipswich

TWO surface troughs will create unstable weather conditions for Ipswich, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting falls of up to 62mm this week.

Significant widespread rain and storms event is on the cards for much of the eastern coast later this week with rains reaching the south-east by Thursday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said there would be heavy falls in Ipswich this weekend and the chance of a thunderstorm.

"There are a few trough systems developing one coming off north tropical coast and another coming in from south west which will affect people further inland," he said.

"A classic winter surface trough will bring a chance of rain and Thursday and Friday but it should affect Ipswich the most on Saturday.

"This coming weekend will be rainier than the last with possibly 35mm of rain for Ipswich on Saturday and a slight chance of a storm."

Ipswich forecast: