Major water project has capacity to take on more irrigators

SPEAK NOW: Wivenhoe Pipeline project consultant Jacobs Australia is holding detailed demand assessments for the project in the coming weeks. Picture: Dominic Elsome

FARMERS who missed out on putting their hands up for more water are being encouraged to take a final opportunity to get involved.

The Wivenhoe Pipeline promises to deliver 50,000ML of water to the region, and initial demand assessment found more than 47,000ML were already requested by farmers.

But Lockyer and Somerset Water Collaborative chairman Stephen Robertson said farmers who missed out on the first round were still being sought for the project.

Consultants Jacobs Australia were holding sessions with landowners who had previously expressed interest in the scheme as part of the detail demand assessment.

Mr Robertson said farmers who hadn’t been involved before were welcome to book in if they’d changed their minds.

“If there are other growers since the first round that have had a rethink about coming on board, they can contact Jason Harm … and he will allocate a spot at one of the workshops,” Mr Robertson said.

While 80 growers had already expressed interest in the majority of the water available, Mr Robertson said the more growers the project spoke to, the better the scheme would be for all.

“We already have a significant level of demand for new water,” he said.

“But the purpose of these demand workshops is to indicate what level of demand (there is) at particular price points.”

Anyone interested in being involved with the demand workshops can contact Jason Harm on 0418 843 435.