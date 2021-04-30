Major upgrades tipped to improve driver safety

Major works at Eastern Heights intersection of Robertson Rd and Grange Rd are now complete.

THE installation of new turning lanes at an Eastern Heights intersection is among several upgrades set to improve driver safety.

Ipswich City Council this week confirmed the major works had been completed at the corner of Robertson and Grange Road.

Works finished ahead of the expected completion date.

Further upgrades included the installation of traffic signals at the previously unmarked intersection, as well as LED street lighting and the reconstruction of some footpath and kerb and channel.

Major works were also undertaken to rework the road’s stormwater network as well as along Robertson Road and France Street.

Councillor Marnie Doyle said the newly completed works would help accommodate the future needs of Ipswich’s expected population boom in years to come.

She said it would also improve safety in the area for drivers and pedestrians.

The intersection at Robertson and Grange Rd has long been notorious for traffic crashes.

The intersection has long been the subject of safety debates among the community with it notorious for multi-vehicle collisions.

“These improvements to the busy Robertson and Grange Road intersection will mean safer trips for road users and safer crossings for pedestrians,” Cr Doyle said.

“Council is delivering these and other upgrades across Ipswich as we plan for the future transport infrastructure needs of South East Queensland’s fastest growing city.”

Councillor Andrew Fechner welcomed the latest developments, saying nearby residents stand to benefit from the upgraded kerb and channel amid times of heavy downpour.

“The stormwater network upgrade will help these streets better cope with storm season downpours,” Cr Fechner said.

“This upgrade, together with the new footpath and kerb and channel, will improve how the streets look and feel.

