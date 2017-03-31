Major update: Footy, greyhound racing off, hockey on

Floodwaters rise at the Ipswich Knights football ground at Bundamba.

TODAY'S Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club meeting and this weekend's Ipswich rugby league A Grade matches are among the latest casualties of the flood emergency in and around Ipswich.

Ipswich Knights Soccer Club officials were also monitoring floodwaters around their Bundamba grounds.

Rugby League Ipswich officials are looking to reschedule top grade matches to mid week. A decision on that is to be confirmed today.

Colts and Reserve Grade matches were cancelled on Thursday and will not be replayed.

Today's race meeting at the Ipswich Showgrounds is off due to the RSPCA using the club's kennels. A large number of animals were relocated on Thursday from the West Ipswich centre to the high ground at the Showgrounds where an evacuation centre has also been set up in the main pavilion.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page confirmed this afternoon's scheduled meeting is off and tomorrow's meeting is also in doubt.

He said a decision on Tuesday's meeting would be made after seeing what happens over the weekend.

"I think tomorrow will be off too but it's up to Racing Queensland to negotiate with the pound,'' Page said.

"They (the RSPCA) took over our kennels.''

Page recalls the greyhound facility being out of action for six weeks during the 2011 floods.

However, he was hoping this year's weather event has a much less serious impact.

"Racing Queensland will make a decision tomorrow morning on Saturday's meeting,'' Page said. "I don't think there will be.

"We're not worried about up here. We can fix it (our race surface) up in two shakes. It's the kennels that's the problem.''

Meanwhile, the Ipswich Knights Soccer Club is facing another lengthy clean-up and expensive repair bills following flooding overnight.

A large section of fencing at the Bundamba Club, which has been flooded a handful of times since 2008, has been knocked over by the force of raging floodwaters.

The swollen Bundamba Creek has also damaged pumps and air-conditioners.

Club president Troy Beahan says thankfully there was no inundation to the new clubhouse, built after the old clubhouse was destroyed in 2011.

Earlier cancellations include the Knights' Brisbane Premier League team's scheduled game against Easts tonight. Hopes are that game can be replayed on Tuesday at Wolter Park in Brisbane.

National Premier League matches involving Western Pride women's and girls teams scheduled for the Briggs Road Sporting Complex are off this weekend.

Tonight's NPL men's game between Western Pride and Moreton Bay was also postponed to be replayed at a later date.

The Ipswich City Bulls Capital League 2 team were looking forward to battling Annerley at Brassall on Saturday night before that game fell victim to the big wet.

Today's race meeting at the Ipswich Turf Club at Bundamba has been postponed.

ITC general manager Brett Kitching said Racing Queensland had confirmed the meeting would be rescheduled to Tuesday.

"The fields previously assembled for the meeting have been retained and scratchings have been reinstated,'' Racing Queensland said this morning.

"The race times for the meeting and fields will be released again as soon as practicable.''

Kitching said the Bundamba-based club had so far escaped any serious damage.

"There's a bit of water lying around and a couple of things like sand washed away from part of the ambulance track but nothing we can't sort out today,'' the experienced administrator said.

Ipswich Hockey Association president Margret Mantell said matches scheduled on the Raceview complex turf fields would proceed tonight and over the weekend.

"We have now cancelled tomorrow's grass fixtures but all games scheduled for the turfs, as well as Hookin2Hockey, is going ahead as planned,'' Mantell said.

Cricketers involved in this weekend's lower grade grand finals will also be anxiously watching the skies and field conditions with Second, Third and Fourth Grade finals scheduled at Amberley.

They will be hoping for quick drying conditions to allow some play this weekend at the Ivor Marsden Memorial Sports Centre.

Fassifern's Second Graders will be particularly worried needing just 10 runs to win their grand final against minor premiers Laidley.