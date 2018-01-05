Menu
Siege scenes outside home in regional town

Police are telling the public to avoid the area. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
by Ben Graham

HEAVILY-ARMED officers and an armoured vehicle have swooped on a home as a major situation continues to unfold in Newcastle.

A local police force has asked residents to avoid the area.

The incident in West Waratah began just after 11am and Morpeth and Christo roads have been closed off.

According to the Newcastle Herald, there is a BearCat armoured vehicle at the scene and an ambulance on standby.

The newspaper also reports that police are using a megaphone to talk to a man inside the property and there are at least eight officers with guns and dogs surrounding the home.

A spokesman for NSW Police told news.com.au: "A police operation is underway in Waratah West today. A number of road closures and diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

A BearCat armoured vehicle is also at the scene. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
"No further information available at this time."

The siege scene in Warratah. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
