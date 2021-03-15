Major truck, trailer retailer opens new store in Ipswich

New Truckline store opened in Ipswich on Monday, March 15.

A MAJOR truck and trailer retailer and distributor has set up a new store in Ipswich as part of a major national expansion.

Truckline opened the doors to its 27th store on Cooney Street on Monday.

The company, which is based at Heathwood, is the largest retailer and distributor of aftermarket and original equipment truck and trailer parts and accessories in Australia, supporting all makes and models of North American, European and Japanese commercial vehicles.

The Ipswich store is the 27th in the Truckline network.

It plans to expand its branch network to more than 50 stores over the next three years and recruit more than 120 people.

Territory business manager for Queensland and the Northern Territory Aaron Hickman said setting up in Ipswich was the next logical step.

“There’s quite a good transport, trucking and heavy commercial market out in Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley and at the moment there’s realistically only one other spare parts supplier in that sort of zone,” he said.

“We saw it as a good opportunity, based on previous knowledge as well, to go out into that market and just offer the customers out this way another choice to get all their heavy commercial vehicle parts.”

Mr Hickman said the 1100m2 Ipswich site undertook a “fairly extensive” overhaul.

“This is the second store which we’re calling our new concept stores,” he said.

“It’s part of (company owner Bapcor’s) vision for the future. We’re actually overhauling some of our existing stores or moving into new greenfield sites.

“This new store is a very open warehouse type feel.

“It’s under roof where people can walk in and you’ll actually be able to see all the way through all of the parts in the aisles when you enter.

“It’s a very modern interior.

“We have an interactive smart parts area where people can go onto our catalogue online and look up promotional stuff and access some of our suppliers’ catalogues from within the store.

“The idea being it is it creates a very open and more of a warm, modern atmosphere that probably historically our trucks parts place haven’t had in the past.”

The Ipswich branch will be managed by Justin Cain and employ two people at first, with that number to grow.

There are more than 40,000 product lines on shelves from day one.

The closest Truckline stores are in Rocklea, Eagle Farm and Toowoomba.

“We’ve got a reasonably well laid out growth strategy and obviously Queensland forms a big part of the transport market,” Mr Hickman said.

“We were losing some of the market share just because people didn’t want to drive into (Brisbane). We wanted to support it better at a local level.

“We’re just here to support the local market.

“Justin is a local and he knows a lot of people from around town.

“I know there’s a big focus on locals dealing with locals out here in Ipswich.”



