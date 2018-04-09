Menu
Major street closures as road works take over

9th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

WORKERS are relocating services on Brisbane St in preparation for a major transformation this year.

As part of the works, Brisbane St will be closed at night from tomorrow until April 6.

Brisbane St will be widened to three lanes between Hooper St and Burnett St.

The project is worth $4.1million with the cash allocated in the 2017-2018 budget.

Two lanes will be inbound and one outbound.

The major works aren't expected to start until mid-year and will hopefully be finished before the end of the year.

More than 20,000 cars travel down Brisbane St every day from Monday to Friday with traffic increasing as the city's population expands.

The council's road upgrade includes removing the zebra crossing at Tiger St and installing traffic lights.

The road will also be resurfaced with new line marking and centre islands installed, along with kerb and channelling works.

