Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Major step forward in helping veterans on brink

31st Aug 2020 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mates4Mates has welcomed new legislation from the Government, bringing the establishment of a National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention one step closer.

At Mates4Mates, we see first-hand the impact of mental health issues on veterans and their families, and the risk of suicide, and will continue to support steps being taken to combat this.

Over the past year the discussion and awareness around suicide among veterans has been gaining momentum, locally and nationally, but we know there's still more work to be done in this space to ensure suicides are reduced.

Right now, the need is more important than ever, with some veterans experiencing increased levels of distress and isolation due to COVID-19.

No one - military personnel, veterans, or everyday Australians - should have to go through mental illness alone and our thoughts remain with all families and individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide.

At Mates4Mates, we will continue to work hard to support veterans and their families and we encourage locals to reach out in times of need.

For support, phone Mates4Mates on 1300 462 837, speak with a trusted GP, or call Open Arms or Lifeline.

Troy Watson, CEO, Mates4Mates

defence force personnel letters to the editor mates 4 mates suicide prevention veterans affairs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aerospace giant’s handy purchase paying off

        Premium Content Aerospace giant’s handy purchase paying off

        News Jet engine maintenance business TAE Aerospace is working to bring more jobs across to its new facilities

        • 31st Aug 2020 11:00 AM
        Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Premium Content Cops raid home linked to Tina Greer cold case murder

        Crime Home raided by police investigating suspected cold case murder of Tina Greer

        Repeat drink driver ordered off road for a year

        Premium Content Repeat drink driver ordered off road for a year

        News Among the drink drivers to appear in court last week was a man caught at nearly...

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained