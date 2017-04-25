Major sports awards now open for public nominations

WINNER: The 2015/16 Queensland Times Junior Sportsperson of the Year winner Enrique Berrios (second from left) receives his award. This year the award will be open to public nominations.

OF THE people and for the people.

Abraham Lincoln said something like that . . . but so does Cr David Morrison when discussing the new format for the junior and senior sportsperson of the year category for the City of Ipswich Sports Awards in 2017.

This year the general public can nominate participants who they think are worthy of winning the two leading categories.

"In recent years we've had monthly awards for the junior and senior sportsperson, which were presented in council,'' said Cr Morrison, the city's sports boss. "But if people weren't captured by that they couldn't be nominated as the overall yearly winner. Now we are putting it out to sporting clubs and individuals to put a nomination forward for anyone they think is worthy in the junior and senior category.

"We've had good talks with sports groups and with QT sports editor David Lems on this.”

Mr Lems said he supported the council's change to the nomination process for this year's City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

He said while previous awards recognised many deserved winners, the new nomination system would be a better way for Ipswich's leading sportspeople to share the accolades.

"These are the premier sporting awards in the city, celebrating our outstanding achievers in a range of different fields,'' Mr Lems said.

"It's essential that the public can nominate who they believe are the most worthy people.''

Cr Morrison said the revamped awards would include the following categories: Coach of the year, masters sportsperson of the year, official of the year, sporting organisation of the year, team of the year, volunteer of the year, junior sportsperson of the year and senior sportsperson of the year.

One of the judges in previous awards, Mr Lems invited all sporting clubs and associations to nominate their leading achievers on and off the sports field. This includes the dedicated people working behind the scenes helping Ipswich sport grow.

"These prestigious awards are building a fine tradition and improvements to the nomination process can only enhance them in the future,'' Mr Lems said, who has a 32-year association with Ipswich sport.

Cr Morrison said nominations open on Monday, May 1.

"I'd certainly encourage everyone to think about the players, officials and volunteers who make Ipswich a great sporting city,” Cr Morrison said.

The awards night will be held at the North Ipswich Reserve Ipswich Corporate Centre on Friday, October 20.

For award nomination guidelines, visit ipswich.qld.gov.au/ community