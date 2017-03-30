Major south-east dams already spilling

ALREADY topped up from flooding rain last week, Wyarolong Dam was one of four major storages spilling this morning.

Seqwater has advised this morning that Wyaralong, Hinze, Wappa and Little Nerang Dams are all overflowing as a result of heavy rain from former tropical cyclone Debbie.

There are no concerns for Somerset and Wivenhoe Dam levels at this stage.

Both are hovering around 70%, with releases from Somerset into Wivenhoe continuing.

These releases will not impact flooding downstream of Wivenhoe Dam, as water is not being released from Wivenhoe.

Despite forecasts of further heavy rain until Friday morning, Seqwater says floodwater releases from Wivenhoe Dam were not likely within the next 18 hours.

If the higher forecast totals eventuate, however, it is possible that releases from gated dams will have to be made.

South-east Queensland's combined water storage capacity is 71.9%.

Gated dams: Currently Wivenhoe Dam is at 69.1%, Somerset Dam is 71.6% and North Pine Dam is 51.7%. The floodwater storage compartments at Wivenhoe Dam and Somerset Dam are fully available.