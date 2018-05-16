Street festival on this weekend to open new shopping centre

ON Saturday Ripley Town Centre will be open for business.

Work started on the initial stage of the $1.5 billion development in Feburary last year and now the $40 million first stage of the regional Town Centre, developed by Sekisui House has finished construction.

On Saturday you have the chance to get a first look at the development and the new shops with Apar Hair Studio, Gold Class Nails, The Discount Chemist, BWS, Madhouse Discounts, Ripley News, Quay Family Healthcare, Coles, Ripley Veterinary Hospital, Ripley Dental Surgery, Eco Shot Café and Orion Massage all open.

The centre will provide parking for 360 cars with 130 car spaces under shade structures topped with 1800 solar panels as part of a 480kW system that will help generate a sizeable portion of the centre's power needs.

These and other environment-conscious measures have earnt the centre a 5 Star Green Star Rating, reflecting Australian excellence for sustainable design.

Ripley Town Centre development manager Taku Hashimoto said sustainability has been the centre of focus for Sekisui House in all facets of community development.

"Sustainable excellence is at the heart of all our residential, commercial and retail projects in the Ripley region," Mr Hashimoto said.

"The Ripley Town Centre has been designed and constructed to consider, conserve, foster and reduce the impact the centre has on the environment on a generational level."

Mr Hashimoto said the town centre will be a thriving urban environment that will enhance value for residents and the surrounding community now and for generations to come.

The centre will ultimately comprise a wide range of commercial and retail spaces, a dining precinct, a regional transit hub, community and entertainment facilities, recreational and passive open spaces, and inner-urban residential.

On completion, the 25-hectare precinct will offer more than 257,000sqm of gross commercial, office and retail floor space and 2,000 new homes while creating an expected 20,000 jobs for the Ripley region which is estimated to grow to a population of 120,000.

An official opening will be held on May 26 from 11am-4pm when the town centre plays host to a Main Street Festival.

Main Street will be transformed for people to enjoy and experience a taste of what is planned in the future Town Centre with sidewalk dining and shopping, live music and entertainment overlooking the planned future parklands, as well as kite flying, rock climbing, kids cooking, a silent disco, interactive community displays, roving performers, a cartoonist, green cabs and so much more.

It will also give the region a chance to meet the businesses located within Ripley Town Centre and experience Satoyama Way, which has been designed to be an all-weather community gathering space comfortably connecting the indoor and outdoor environments.