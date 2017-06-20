Major service cuts for Ipswich trains

A NEW train timetable is about to be introduced for the Winter holiday period and Ipswich residents' transport options have been halved.

For the next three Sundays, trains will only run along the Ipswich line every hour.

It's part of a wider service reduction Queensland Rail announced today to "ensure full service levels for weekdays and major events during June and July".

Ipswich transport advocate Robert Dow says that's not good enough.

He's calling on the State Government to allow passengers to ride the trains for free over the next three Sundays, while the reduced services are in place.

"It should be free because that reflects the poor service passengers are getting," Mr Dow, from Rail Back on Track, said.

"It's appropriate that travel be free because that would be a small recognition of the ongoing issues commuters are facing.

"In addition, the changes mean the connecting buses no longer connect."

Mr Dow has also raised concerns Ipswich residents will suffer again when the Commonwealth Games is on.

RELATED:

>>Premier, QR quizzed on Ipswich line closure for games

The QT has asked Queensland Rail for comment and will update our story when we hear back from them.

A one-way train trip from Rosewood to Brisbane will cost an adult between $7.85 and $11.40, depending on whether you have a go card.

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow. Photo Inga Williams / The Reporter Inga Williams IR140314TRANSLINK3

Mr Dow says that's a fee Ipswich residents shouldn't have to pay.

He said since October Ipswich residents have had to cope with a changing timetable and the latest twist would "not be pleasant" for Ipswich commuters.

"It's majorly disappointing," Mr Dow said.

"This has been going on since October and the impact for the Ipswich line has not been pleasant.

"It's a matter of principal. We deserve an integrated transport system (with connecting buses).

"A lot of people using the trains and buses in Ipswich don't have cars.

"So, if there's no reliable connecting buses, they have to pay for taxis, for example, to get to and from rail way stations."

You can access the new timetables here.