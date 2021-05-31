Major search for missing surf-skier

Friends of a missing surfskiier Jordan Kelly, gather together at sunset along Amity Point beach, North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston

A water search will resume on Monday for a missing 26-year-old surf-skier, who disappeared amid hazardous surf conditions at North Stradbroke Island on Saturday.

Jordan Kelly and his friend Jack McDonald were reported missing after they failed to return from their two-hour outing between Dunwich and Cylinder Beach after setting off at 10.30am.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mitch Gray said Mr McDonald’s ski took on water, and Mr Kelly had paddled over to help him stay afloat by holding on to the one ski.

Jordan Kelly and his mate set out on a two-hour surf ski expedition off North Stradbroke Island on Saturday but failed to return.

Acting Senior Sergeant Grey said Mr Kelly lost grip of the ski due to exhaustion and the pair became separated.

Mr McDonald was found at 8pm on Saturday night after paddling to Amity Point Wharf, and was treated for hypothermia.

More than a dozen boats and eight aircraft searched throughout the weekend for the missing man, with water police expected to resume the search on Monday.

“As time goes on, certainly we become more and more concerned that we aren’t going to have a happy ending to this scenario,” Senior Sergeant Gray said.

“They’re really quite fit young men and were training for an event coming up.

“ … To describe the conditions, I would say they are hazardous and not suitable for the activity they had planned to do.”

Police talking to missing man Jordan Kelly's sister Danielle Brittain, during the search off North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston

Mr Kelly’s girlfriend was said to be “inconsolable” at the water’s edge, but has been aiding in the search.

Mr Kelly’s family were expected to arrive from New Zealand on Monday.

“We’re doing absolutely everything we can for the family to keep them informed and making sure we throw absolutely everything at this to try and bring him home,” Senior Sergeant Grey said.

Rachel Mackenzie, girlfriend missing surf skier Jordan Kelly, listening to police during the search off North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston

