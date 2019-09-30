Major scalp: Wilson's ton of experience sets up victory

AS a senior player in the Ipswich Logan Hornets team, Anthony Wilson knew he had to turn his latest fifty into a decisive hundred.

He did as the Hornets claimed their first big scalp of the latest Queensland Premier Grade competition.

The dependable Laidley-bred opener compiled 109 off 11 deliveries to set up the Hornets one-day series quarter-final victory over Souths at Yeronga on Sunday.

Although disappointed to be dismissed when he was, Wilson was pleased his first century of the new season came against the team that qualified in top spot for the quarter-finals.

"I felt good,'' Wilson said, in his fifth season with the Hornets.

Wilson, 27, said it was his responsibility to set that platform in the 50 over encounter.

"There was a lot of talk about if someone got in, they had to go and get a hundred basically,'' he said.

"I couldn't really afford to get to 40 or 50 and get out so I tried to control it the whole time, which was good.''

After the Hornets amassed 9/289, opening fast bowlers Adam Smith (4/52) and Sam Doggett (2/37) went to work having Souths in trouble at 4/43.

"That was awesome. They hardly bowled a bad ball really,'' Wilson said.

After a mini recovery, Souths still needed 10 an over in the closing stages as the wickets continued to tumble.

"The game got closer than it should of,'' the Hornets century-maker said.

"The game was killed off but it was a long way towards that I guess.''

Wilson said a key tactic was batting first on Sunday after the Souths cricketers had a long day fielding less than 24 hours earlier.

"They got about 400 against them on Saturday so we thought we'd get them back out in the field,'' he said.

Wilson featured in a positive 80-run partnership with first drop Levi Thomson-Matthews who was able to play before preparing for this week's Futures League commitments with Queensland's Second XI.

Wilson was encouraged by the Hornets' overall team performance, securing them a semi-final clash with University at St Lucia on October 13.

Last season, the Hornets made the semi but were eliminated by Valleys on averages when the game was washed out.

"In years gone by, this (the one-dayers) hasn't been our strongest format,'' he said.

"Hopefully the weather is kind and we get a chance and go one further than last year.

"We've got a lot more depth at the moment.''

That includes the inclusion of Doggett.

However, without all-rounder Nick De Guisti (year off) and frontline bowler Sean Lutter (out with a broken wrist), the Hornets will need young guns like Bryn Llewellyn and Jacob Waters to step up.

Wilson was confident that would happen with his team also back in two-day competition mode leading up to the Christmas break.

Carrying on fine family traditions, Wilson's older brother Dan scored his first ton in Saturday's game against the Gold Coast.

Dan's 119 laid the base for the Hornets' 321 total from 82.1 overs.

That match continues on Saturday at Robina.