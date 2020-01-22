Major role Jen Aniston desperately wanted

Jennifer Aniston played one of Hollywood's favourite friends, but she missed out on playing an even more iconic character.

After winning a Screen Actors Guild award this week, Aniston, 50, was asked by the press about other career goals.

"I wanted to play Wonder Woman," Aniston revealed. "But I waited too long."

While the Friends star may not get a chance to play the superheroine, she said she was looking forward to other projects.

"I have a lot to do. I really, honestly, feel that I'm just kicking into a creative stride," Aniston said.

"I've just discovered a new love of this, in a new way, that I didn't know that I had before, so I almost have new eyes that I'm seeing what it is that I do as an actor."

She added: "I want to do more comedies. I want to have some laughter."

Aniston, mainly known for her comedic work, said she felt "overwhelmed" by winning her award for her role in Morning Wars, beating out Olivia Colman, who took home the Golden Globe for the same category.

The actress also made headlines during the SAG Awards after reuniting with ex-husband Brad Pitt, who also won an award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After learning that Pitt watched her speech with enthusiasm, Aniston called him "so sweet".

"There are dark hours … or not dark hours, but you don't really have that much of a life. So it's nice to come out, put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going," she said.

The reunion everyone wanted: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

The duo was then snapped backstage looking happy as ever as they reunited to talk about their respective SAG Award wins. In one photo of their backstage chat, both are smiling as Aniston speaks to her ex while touching his arms. Another photo shows him holding onto her wrist as she walks away with her hand on his chest.

Pitt and Aniston married in 2000 but split in 2005. Following their divorce, Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple, who started dating in 2011, ultimately split in 2018.

Meanwhile, Pitt dated his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. The two married in 2014 but split in 2016 after nearly 12 years together. In 2019, their divorce was finalised.

Pitt and Aniston have sparked reconciliation rumours after admitting they're still good friends.

The 56-year-old actor even attended her 50th birthday celebration as well as her star-studded holiday party in 2019.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt mentioned on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

