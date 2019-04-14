Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Major road upgrade delayed three months after service issue

Hayden Johnson
by
14th Apr 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the most significant road upgrade projects in Ipswich has been delayed by three months.

Proposed work to add a third inbound lane to Brisbane St at West Ipswich is now due to start in June this year.

Initially, January 2019 was earmarked for the start of the roadwork component of the upgrade, however owing to significant delays by utility service providers in relocating power, communication cables and water services work could not start.

Ipswich City Council now expects all work by utility companies to be finished by the end of May 2019.

A council spokesperson said Epoch Constructions would deliver the work and the company's consideration and flexibility in solving these delays was appreciated.

"Once fully underway roadwork will include a new set of traffic signals at Tiger St and synchronising all West Ipswich traffic signals," the council spokesman said.

"There will be improved pedestrian safety particularly at Tiger St."

Ipswich City Council has budgeted $5 million for the current upgrade.

"This upgrade will give about 10 years additional capacity to Brisbane St," the spokesman said.

"Ultimately it will require further widening of the road reserve along Brisbane St at West Ipswich.

"Some early preparation for this has already been done with recent buildings constructed on the new setback.

"For example, Bunnings, Home HQ and a number of others are on the new alignment."

brisbane st ipswich city council ipswich council roadworks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    100 diagnosed with black lung prompts victim meeting

    100 diagnosed with black lung prompts victim meeting

    Health VICTIMS Group demands mining giants pay compensation

    True grit: Extra-time Cup win up with Pride's best

    premium_icon True grit: Extra-time Cup win up with Pride's best

    Soccer Tenacious 'Bulla' shares emotion after dramatic Ipswich victory

    • 14th Apr 2019 10:55 AM
    Police charge man after amber alert

    premium_icon Police charge man after amber alert

    News QPS located the children as well as the man hiding in a cupboard

    Alleged Ipswich drunk-driver hits pedestrians in Brisbane

    Alleged Ipswich drunk-driver hits pedestrians in Brisbane

    Crime A drunk driver has hit three teenagers