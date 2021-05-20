Major road reopened following $2M upgrades

LOCAL motorists are once again able to drive on one of Ipswich’s busiest roads following the completion of much-needed upgrades.

It was announced in March that access to parts of South Station Road at Silkstone would be restricted as works to replace sections of kerb and channel, as well as road surface, got underway.

This week it was confirmed the 400m stretch of road between Auld and Rodney streets had reopened to traffic.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said that the $2 million overhaul, which took place over a near 12-week period, had finished one month ahead of schedule.

Works were initially expected to wind up in late-June.

Works to upgrade road surface and kerb and channel along South Station Rd are complete.

Those residing along South Station Road were unable to have direct access to their driveways during the work’s early stages, while residents on Grange Road reportedly experienced an spike in high-traffic volume due to traffic diversions.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the upgrades would further support the needs of Ipswich’s growing community.

She said the council continued to identify roads in need of repairs or upgrades, as well as build new roads to help improve the city’s infrastructure network.

“With more than 1,900 kilometres and counting of council-maintained roads across the city, it is all about ensuring these roads are safe and operational for the Ipswich community,” she said.

Division 3 councillor Marnie Doyle shared similar sentiments, saying local road users would benefit greatly from the road’s improved safety measures.

Traffic was diverted to Grange Road for about twelve weeks.

“These upgrades will help ensure one of our city’s busiest roads can cope with increased traffic as Ipswich continues to grow, and improve the day-to-day journeys for our residents,” Cr Doyle said.

She said night works on South Station Road would continue in late May to repair the road surface north of the Robertson Road roundabout.

Further works between South Station Road to the south of the Robertson Road roundabout is slated to begin in late June.

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner thanked residents and motorists for their co-operation.

“This was an extensive process and we sincerely thank residents and road users for their patience, particularly with the road detours which allowed crews to complete the works ahead of schedule,” he said.

