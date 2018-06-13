Major revamp for busy Ipswich road

Aerial view of road widening on Old Toowoomba Road at One Mile.

Aerial view of road widening on Old Toowoomba Road at One Mile. Rob Williams

THREE houses have been demolished to make way for the widening of a major Ipswich road.

Since November workers have been busy on Old Toowoomba Rd at One Mile, moving underground infrastructure and relocating essential services.

It's part of a $10 million Ipswich City Council project to widen the stretch between the One Mile Bridge and the Toongarra Rd round about.

When the upgrade is finished, scheduled for November this year, the road will have four lanes and a new set of traffic lights will be installed at Ernest St.

The three homes were demolished this week, purchased by the council as part of the planning process, to make way for the widening.

Division 8 councillor Charlie Pisasale said the road upgrade was overdue.

"Up until about two years ago it was the council's busiest road," Cr Pisasale said.

"It's still in the top five.

"That pedestrian crossing is well know for several near misses. It will be much safer for pedestrians when this project is finished."