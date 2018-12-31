Major retailers commit to Yamanto Central

NATIONAL retailers Coles and Kmart earlier this year committed to opening outlets in Yamanto Central.

Riding the wave of renewed consumer "love” , particularly on the back of its home decor and lifestyle ranges, Kmart Yamanto Central will be the first new Kmart to open in the region in many years.

DMA Partners' specialist leasing team brokered the deals to permit Kmart to take a 6600sqm tenancy, and Coles will open a 3920sqm market-style supermarket.

Coles will anchor Yamanto Central's new concept food and market precinct Market Central, with a full-line supermarket featuring an extensive range of fresh produce and groceries to meet local customers' needs.

Yamanto Central will feature more than 8000sqm of specialty, lifestyle and health retailing plus an outdoor dining and restaurant precinct.

Yamanto Central will offer about 950 free carparks.

Yamanto Central developer JM Kelly Group and development partner DMA Partners have launched an energetic leasing campaign for the centre, confident the signing of Coles and Kmart will send a strong signal of confidence to smaller and complementary retailers.

DMA managing director Ryan Andersen said: "Without question, Kmart is the dominant discount department store of the moment and they've made a strategic decision to open a new store in the heart of this booming region.

"Similarly, Coles has taken the opportunity to invest in the Yamanto-Ipswich region and the retailer will be key to servicing the local area which is growing at a rate of 50 per cent above the national average.

"The growth is there now and is forecast to continue over the next five and 10-plus years as new developments right on the doorstep of Yamanto Central come online.

"Coles and Kmart have secured the anchor tenancies in Yamanto Central so they can meet the needs of the growing population,” he said.