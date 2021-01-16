Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
Breaking

Major rescue after 10m fall in Noosa National Park

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster 'embarrassed' by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

noosa national park paradise caves rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ludicrous’ claim slammed after massive Qld prison riot

        Premium Content ‘Ludicrous’ claim slammed after massive Qld prison riot

        News A ‘ludicrous’ claim about the damage caused by a riot at one of the state’s biggest jails, which left 170 cells trashed, has been slammed by a major union.

        Hail, rain, wild winds: Severe storms delay play at Gabba

        Premium Content Hail, rain, wild winds: Severe storms delay play at Gabba

        Weather Southeast Queensland weather; Hail, strong wind, heavy rain expected

        Woman, infant hospitalised after two-vehicle crash, rollover

        Premium Content Woman, infant hospitalised after two-vehicle crash, rollover

        News Five people were assessed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, including three...

        SHOWTIME? Call made on 2021 Ipswich Show

        Premium Content SHOWTIME? Call made on 2021 Ipswich Show

        News Last year’s event was cancelled in March as COVID-19 took a stranglehold