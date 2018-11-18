Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

MAJOR RECALL: Car doors may unlatch and open while driving

Scott Sawyer
by
18th Nov 2018 4:52 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM

A PRODUCT safety recall has been issued affecting a major car brand, after it was discovered a faulty latch could mean doors can swing open while driving.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued the recall today, urging drivers of the vehicles to book appointments with Ford dealers to determine whether or not their car is affected.

More than 42,000 Ford Fiestas built from May 27, 2010 to September 1, 2016 and more than 85,000 Ford Ranger models built from May 23, 2011 to May 20, 2015, have been covered by the mass recall notice.

In affected vehicles the pawl spring tab in a side-door latch could break, which would could prevent the door from latching.

In situations where the door can be closed, the door may unlatch while driving, creating the risk that the occupant could fall out.

Affected consumers will be contacted by Ford and the ACCC urged customers to quote Safety Recall 18S06 when booking a diagnosis appointment and repair.

The vehicles were sold by Ford dealers around the nation from May 27, 2010 to September 1, 2016.

The ACCC's product safety recall website has a list of the affected Vehicle Identification Numbers so drivers can work out whether they need to book an appointment to check whether their vehicle was one with a faulty latch.

cars editors picks motoring product safety product safety recall sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Missing Prenzlau boy found safe, well

    Missing Prenzlau boy found safe, well

    News Police need your help to locate missing Prenzlau Boy

    Chemello reveals vision to restore pride before 2020 poll

    premium_icon Chemello reveals vision to restore pride before 2020 poll

    Council News A plan has been formed to implement positive and ethical change

    Ipswich ref's international ambition and rewards

    premium_icon Ipswich ref's international ambition and rewards

    Basketball Rising talent aims higher after fantastic year

    'He might travel to Ipswich': Police hold fears for 15yo boy

    'He might travel to Ipswich': Police hold fears for 15yo boy

    News Family and police hold concerns for his safety and wellbeing

    Local Partners