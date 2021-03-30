Menu
The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane has been put into an emergency lockdown, with staff ordered to get tested for coronavirus.
Health

Major Queensland hospital locked down

by Rhiannon Tuffield
30th Mar 2021 6:42 PM

A Brisbane hospital has been placed into an emergency lockdown as the city grapples with a serious COVID-19 outbreak.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital was locked down on Tuesday afternoon and is currently only taking critical patients, according to reports.

At least one new COVID-19 case has been recorded today and is linked to the hospital.

Staff have been told that if they have worked at the hospital campus from noon to not work at another Metro South Health facility until the lockdown is removed.

More to come.

Originally published as Major Queensland hospital locked down

