Major power company seeking bright sparks from Ipswich

ENERGEX has kicked off its latest apprentice recruitment campaign seeking new recruits in the west to join its team early 2020.

Of the apprenticeships five in total have been allocated to Raceview, Esk, Gatton and Boonah with highly-motivated locals encouraged to apply.

Energex's Area Manager for Ipswich Lockyer Graham Burke said the new positions were highly sought after because the successful candidates not only get to work in Australia's largest electricity company, they learn a trade in a rapidly evolving industry.

"With technological developments such as affordable home solar, battery storage and, more broadly, the community's uptake of emerging smart home management systems and electric vehicles, there's been no better time to gain a trade in the power industry,” Mr Burke said.

Apprenticeships at Energex are more than just jobs according to Mr Burke who said working for the electricity distributor required a commitment to the community.

"When you work at Energex you quickly realise that everything you do is to ensure the lights stay on for the people of south east Queensland,” he said.

"Our apprentices are out there every day acquiring new skills and working to ensure the community has a safe and reliable power supply to their property.

"And when summer storms hit or natural disasters strike our apprentices are out there with their teams restoring power around the clock to allow the community to get on with their recovery efforts and get their own lives back on track.”

Energex is encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to apply by visiting Energex's job portal. Applications close 10pm, 5 August 2019.