WATCH: Citizens arrest man allegedly behind CBD stabbing

UPDATE 3:29PM: A WOMAN is in hospital with a stab wound following a dramatic rampage in Sydney this afternoon.

A man has been taken into police custody, after onlookers tackled him to the ground.

Emergency services initially responded to reports a man was walking along York Street, armed with a knife.

An injured woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. AAP Image - Dean Lewins

When police arrived, they found members of the public had detained the man. He has been arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Citizens' arrest

The suspect was detained by the public using a milk crate. Channel 7

Video obtained by 7 News shows the man yelling "Akbar!" as he jumps on the hood and roof of a Mercedes, before he is confronted by a man with a chair.

He then began screaming "Shoot me in the f*****g face."

Multiple people are then seen pinning him down with a crate on his head and two chairs holding his body down. He has blood on his hands.

Other video from 7 News then shows a group of citizens, including firefighters, arresting the alleged offender.

"He stabbed a chick in broad daylight," a man can be heard saying on the video.

"He stabbed her. He came running through the street."

A woman named Alexandra, who works in customer service on Kent Street, told news.com.au she was walking towards York Street about 1.55pm when she ran into a male friend who had overheard someone yelling "he has a knife".

He told her there were "a lot of people running towards them".

Alexandra said three groups of uniformed and undercover police then ran from behind her saying "He's gone into Woolworths" among themselves.

The police were running towards the Woolworths Metro supermarket on York Street, she said.

Alexandra said concrete barriers have been erected on Clarence Street.

Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and ⁦@FRNSW⁩ officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. ⁦@7NewsSydney⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019 BREAKING: A heavy police presence is around Wynyard Station in Sydney's CBD after a man was seen running through the streets armed with a knife. #7NEWS https://t.co/lFbjCUvwww — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 13, 2019 just spoke to a witness of the Sydney CBD stabbing - he claimed people having lunch at nearby cafes grabbed poles and chased the guy up the street. Witnesses describe the weapon as 30cm or longer https://t.co/uRnZWnO6mL — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 13, 2019

Police are seen during a police operation at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. AAP Image - Dean Lewins

UPDATE 2:50PM: A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a multiple people have been stabbed.

There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.

A man has been arrested.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.

"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.

"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."

A women is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing. AAP Image - Dean Lewins

Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.

More to come.

There seems to be a major police incident near York Street in the Sydney CBD. Witnesses report people running from the scene.



UNCONFIRMED reports of a man with a machete. — Laura Jayes (@ljayes) August 13, 2019

INITIAL: A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.

There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

More to come.

Man being dragged by police in Sydney.