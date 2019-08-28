Menu
A MAN has been apprehended after leading police on a wild chase along Nicklin Way this afternoon before crashing outside a local business. Video James Nice
Guns and tazers out as police chase ends in bloody arrest

Scott Sawyer
Matty Holdsworth
28th Aug 2019 3:29 PM | Updated: 3:45 PM
UPDATE: 3:45PM: A MAN has been apprehended after leading police on a wild chase along Nicklin Way this afternoon before crashing outside a local business. 

Ultratune Currimundi employee James Nice said the vehicle came to a stop outside the front of his shop having been "pushed" off the road and into a pole.

Mr Nice said the crazy ordeal ended with at least 20 police officers outside the store with "guns and tazers out".

"The vehicle just came to a stop in front of the driveway. So many cops," Mr Nice said.

"The had guns pulled out and tazers. It was quite a scene.

"The guy had scrapes on his face when they dragged him out."

Mr Nice said blood was left on the ground and a bit of damage to the vehicle.
 

EARLIER: A police chase is understood to be unfolding this afternoon with more than 10 police cars and tyre spikes reportedly deployed.

Motorists called in and told the Daily they say 10 cars "barrelling" down the Nicklin Way about five minutes ago.

It's understood the pursuit went across the Lake Kawana Blvd bridge and then southbound on the Nicklin Way, with unconfirmed reports tyre spikes were laid out near Bokarina.

One staff member at a business along Nicklin Way said she heard about "25-odd" police cars scream passed heading to Battery Hill. 

"Police were coming from all angles," she said. 

"A customer told me they were chasing a 4x4 which had all its tyres deflated."

More to come.

chase crime nicklin way police pursuit
The Sunshine Coast Daily

