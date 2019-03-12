Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Major police hunt as man crashes, steals car and flees

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Mar 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who crashed at an intersection before stealing a car and fleeing has sparked a major police hunt across the Sunshine Coast.

Maroochydore Station acting officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley said a large scale police hunt had been launched to find the man after a crash at the intersection of Maroochydore Rd and Pike St.

Snr Sgt Brayley said two cars were involved in a crash about 2.20pm.

The driver from one of the vehicles left his car, stole another and fled the scene.

Police are searching for the man.

editors picks maroochydore police maroochydore rd sunshine coast crashes sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Warning for drivers as crews fight vegetation fire

    Warning for drivers as crews fight vegetation fire

    News Motorists should drive with caution as fire and emergency personnel are working in the area.

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:23 PM
    Fire victim warns of solar panel threat lurking in homes

    premium_icon Fire victim warns of solar panel threat lurking in homes

    News The home owner is warning others of the potential risk

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:17 PM
    Soldier launches Liberals' battle for fast-growing region

    premium_icon Soldier launches Liberals' battle for fast-growing region

    Politics The candidate had some words about the government's chaos

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:07 PM
    Video shows alleged abuse at pig farm

    premium_icon Video shows alleged abuse at pig farm

    News Warning: Graphic content

    • 12th Mar 2019 3:38 PM