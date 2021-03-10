Major police blitz to coincide with return of popular event

Police have sent a strong message to people planning to head to the Mulga Bull Ride this weekend - if you plan to drive, expect to be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Laidley police will launch a major traffic operation to coincide with the return of the popular event commencing Friday, with officers to work extended hours and more police joining from neighbouring districts.

Officer-in-charge of Laidley police senior sergeant Regan Draheim said the Mulga Bull Ride had traditionally resulted in increased driving offences with people attending “not staying long enough” after they had camped the night.

“Traditionally we have seen a number of drink drivers detected the next morning,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

Senior sergeant Draheim said a particular focus would be put on drivers planning on travelling home the next day who might still have alcohol in their system, with strong attention on P-platers.

The blitz is part of the state wide operation, Tango Anaconda that launched last week, targeting drug drivers on Queensland roads.

A stronger police presence will also impact the wider Laidley area and Warrego Highway at the weekend.

Senior sergeant Draheim said police had worked closely with the event organisers to ensure it ran safely.

The best advice for those planning to attend the bull ride is to “find a plan B,” senior sergeant Draheim said.

The operation will commence on Friday, March 12, and conclude on Sunday, March 14.