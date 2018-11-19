Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor and the LNP are discussing providing support to candidates who nominate for Ipswich City Council elections..
Labor and the LNP are discussing providing support to candidates who nominate for Ipswich City Council elections.. David Nielsen
Council News

Major parties consider running Ipswich council candidates

Hayden Johnson
by
19th Nov 2018 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOTH of Queensland's major political parties are considering running an endorsed ticket of candidates at Ipswich's 2020 council elections.

Labor and the LNP are discussing providing support to candidates who nominate for Ipswich City Council elections.

It is unclear whether the candidates would be endorsed party politicians or only provided party resources to run a campaign.

Labor's Blair Federal Electoral Council - at the height of the council dismissal in June - held a meeting and endorsed running a party ticket at the next election.

The proposal is understood to be due to go before the party's local government assessment committee.

Debate about re-establishing a municipal executive committee, responsible for organising a campaign for Labor candidates to stand for council, swirled at the June meeting.

Party resources and finances would be allocated to candidates in an effort to secure a divisional, or mayor, position. It is understood discussions have been had within the LNP to run its own Ipswich City Council ticket.

A spokesman for the LNP said there was no proposal before the party to inject resources into local g overnment elections.

"Whilst some members may have raised the issue amongst themselves, the LNP has not discussed running an LNP ticket in the 2020 Ipswich Local Government elections," the spokesman said.

"The LNP has no plan to endorse candidates for the Ipswich council elections, but it is highly likely that individual members of the party will support local candidates that they know and like."

The LNP also called out Labor's recent endorsement of a party ticket for the council elections.

"Given the utter turmoil and disrepute that Labor-backed councillors have thrown the Ipswich City Council into, the Labor Party should stay well away from the next council election," he said.

"There's an enormous amount of work to be done to restore confidence in the Ipswich City Council and Labor Party control of the council would set that work back years, if not decades."

The Labor Party did not respond to the QT's request for comment.

Brisbane City Council is the only one in Queensland with legislated party politics. The LNP, with Campbell Newman and Graham Quirk as Lord Mayor, has held City Hall for 14 years.

More Stories

ipswich city council labor lnp
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Queensland bucks housing trend

    Queensland bucks housing trend

    Property It’s a trend in new house construction that most other states and territories are reflecting — but not Queensland.

    • 19th Nov 2018 4:55 AM
    Dux looks forward to future, share tips for next seniors

    premium_icon Dux looks forward to future, share tips for next seniors

    News Tom Malcolm, graduates with the prestige Bowen Prize of Dux.

    The 17 latest motorists to get caught drink or drug driving

    premium_icon The 17 latest motorists to get caught drink or drug driving

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of people caught by police

    VIDEO: Car thief's driving spooks cows ready for milking

    premium_icon VIDEO: Car thief's driving spooks cows ready for milking

    Crime Andrew Daley pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle

    Local Partners