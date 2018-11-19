Major parties consider running Ipswich council candidates

Labor and the LNP are discussing providing support to candidates who nominate for Ipswich City Council elections..

BOTH of Queensland's major political parties are considering running an endorsed ticket of candidates at Ipswich's 2020 council elections.

It is unclear whether the candidates would be endorsed party politicians or only provided party resources to run a campaign.

Labor's Blair Federal Electoral Council - at the height of the council dismissal in June - held a meeting and endorsed running a party ticket at the next election.

The proposal is understood to be due to go before the party's local government assessment committee.

Debate about re-establishing a municipal executive committee, responsible for organising a campaign for Labor candidates to stand for council, swirled at the June meeting.

Party resources and finances would be allocated to candidates in an effort to secure a divisional, or mayor, position. It is understood discussions have been had within the LNP to run its own Ipswich City Council ticket.

A spokesman for the LNP said there was no proposal before the party to inject resources into local g overnment elections.

"Whilst some members may have raised the issue amongst themselves, the LNP has not discussed running an LNP ticket in the 2020 Ipswich Local Government elections," the spokesman said.

"The LNP has no plan to endorse candidates for the Ipswich council elections, but it is highly likely that individual members of the party will support local candidates that they know and like."

The LNP also called out Labor's recent endorsement of a party ticket for the council elections.

"Given the utter turmoil and disrepute that Labor-backed councillors have thrown the Ipswich City Council into, the Labor Party should stay well away from the next council election," he said.

"There's an enormous amount of work to be done to restore confidence in the Ipswich City Council and Labor Party control of the council would set that work back years, if not decades."

The Labor Party did not respond to the QT's request for comment.

Brisbane City Council is the only one in Queensland with legislated party politics. The LNP, with Campbell Newman and Graham Quirk as Lord Mayor, has held City Hall for 14 years.