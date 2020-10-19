Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
News

Major outage shuts out bank customers

by Anton Nilsson
19th Oct 2020 1:03 PM

NAB customers have been unable to use the bank's online services due to a major outage on Monday.

The bank confirmed the technical problems in a message on its website.

"Some of our services are currently down. We're working hard to get them back up and running," the bank said.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Please check back for further updates as they become available."

More to come

Originally published as Major outage shuts out bank customers

banks editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three fire crews battling bushfire

        Premium Content Three fire crews battling bushfire

        News Fireys are working to keep a blaze contained, amid dry and windy conditions

        ‘They say I’m a miracle’: How Max saved owner’s life

        Premium Content ‘They say I’m a miracle’: How Max saved owner’s life

        News A hero dog’s actions saved the life of his owner, who lay critically injured in...

        Walker lay injured while hero dog ran for help

        Premium Content Walker lay injured while hero dog ran for help

        News A woman who lost control of her car and hit a pedestrian has received a suspended...

        Teacher’s inspirational journey to return to classroom

        Premium Content Teacher’s inspirational journey to return to classroom

        Education An Ipswich teacher who overcame a health battle which forced her to give up the...