Major new Lockyer tourist attraction endorsed by council

The Lockyer Valley council has thrown its support behind bringing a major tourist attraction to the Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs region.

It was revealed at the Ordinary Meeting of Council on Wednesday that the Lockyer Valley Regional Council would support a Toowoomba Regional Council master plan for a $7 million mountain bike trail from Toowoomba to Withcott.

The trail would include a major access node at Withcott, providing potential economic benefits to the town.

Councillor Janice Holstein said at the meeting, the Toowoomba council was set to approve its share of the funding this week and that the Lockyer Valley Regional Council would provide $450,000 towards the project if the approval was successful.

“This project would be huge for our region,” Cr Holstein said.



Once constructed, the economic benefits from the facility were estimated to be is $20 million annually.

Councillor Chris Wilson said the project would be great for the Withcott region as trail bike riders would “stay on” in the area and support local businesses.



As 95 per cent of the facility is within the Toowoomba Region, the Toowoomba council will lead for the grant application.

Toowoomba council requested a letter of support from the Lockyer Valley council indicating its commitment to fund 50 per cent of the costs.

The resolution to support the project was supported by all seven Lockyer Valley councillors.

