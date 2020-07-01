Major multi-million dollar upgrade for Springfield school

Works have officially begun on a brand new multi-million dollar building at Springfield Central State High School as the region continues to grow.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said she was excited for the project to finally be underway.

"We have a brand-new building that is going to be constructed - $10.6 million and it will deliver some incredible amenities for the school," she said.

While the students are away...the builders play! 👷‍♀️👷‍♂️ Exciting to see construction has now started on a brand new... Posted by Charis Mullen MP - State Member for Jordan on Sunday, 28 June 2020

"The building will have capacity for 16 learning spaces which is fantastic for such a growing school."

"There's also going to be more staff amenities there as well and we are also are putting in two external multipurpose courts."

The three story building, which is being constructed by Paynters will include six general learning areas, three science labs, four specialist learning spaces, two dance studios and one multimedia learning area.

The project which has been in the pipeline since last year's state budget is scheduled to finish construction in 2021 and Mrs Mullen said the project was the result of community consultation.

"It's taken the time to really plan it properly, the building has been planned by the school community," Mrs Mullen said.

"It's been a really wonderful collaborative opportunity for the school to sit down and say what it is that we want and can get from this building."