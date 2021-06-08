Major move to allow Covid jab rewards

Covid vaccination rewards and promotions could become commonplace after Australia’s medicines watchdog in introduced a raft of new measures.

Covid vaccination rewards and promotions could become commonplace after Australia’s medicines watchdog in introduced a raft of new measures.

Australians could begin to see more Covid-19 vaccine rewards on offer after the nation's medicine's watchdog introduced a raft of new measures to improve the information and promotion of jabs.

In a statement on Monday, the Therapeutic Goods Administraion said the new arrangements - to be in place until the end of 2022 - will give health professionals and businesses more flexibility to contribute to the national conversation about vaccines.

"Health professionals can enhance vaccine uptake by publicly supporting vaccination and countering misinformation. Logistical information about when and where to be vaccinated can continue to be communicated," the TGA said.

Australians could begin to see more Covid-19 vaccine rewards on offer. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui

"Businesses can supplement government public health campaigns through offers of practical support (including rewards) that encourage Australians to be vaccinated.

"Organisations can also generate their own "informational materials to support Covid-19 vaccination, provided the content is consistent with Government messaging and does not contain:

- References to specific brands of vaccines, or compare different COVID-19 vaccines

- Statements that Covid-19 vaccines cannot cause harm or have no side effects

- Any statement that is false or misleading

- Promotion of any vaccine that has not been approved by the TGA

"Such rewards can be monetary or for example, include store vouchers, discounts or frequent flyer points, but cannot include alcohol, tobacco or medicines (other than listed medicines)," the statement read.

"It is up to the business or organisation providing the rewards to determine whether they are to be exclusively made available to their employees, or alternatively only members of a scheme (such as an automobile association or frequent flyer scheme) or to all Australians."

But the TGA warned that any offer of a reward cannot be made exclusive to those who have a vaccination after the reward has been announced.

"Any rewards offered must be made available to those who have already commenced their vaccination schedule."

PM URGES VICTORIA TO 'END LOCKDOWN ASAP'

Scott Morrison has urged Victorian leaders to put an end to the state's snap lockdown "as soon as possible".

Victoria was plunged into a week-long shut down at the end of May, initially forecast to end on June 3, but extended for another week after the state continued to recorded local cases.

The lockdown is the state's fourth since the beginning of the pandemic and has caused friction between the state government and struggling businesses.

The Prime Minister on Monday told reporters he was "hopeful" restrictions would be lifted "as soon as possible".

"I would be urging that we move toward lifting those restrictions as soon as possible," he said while speaking from Sydney.

"Hopefully (we) see Victoria opened again soon. Particularly for those parents who are having to keep their kids at home away from school. Kids have lost enough time out of school, over the course of the last 18 months."

Mr Morrison referenced the northern beaches outbreak in December last year, where restrictions were contained to a specific part of Sydney, before flagging cash relief for Victorians out of work.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants the lockdown ended “as soon as possible”. Picture: Bianca De Marchi / NCA NewsWire

"We will be in a position tomorrow, for Victorians affected, to go online and make those applications for the payments … I'm advised," he said.

A leading epidemiologist on Monday warned it was unlikely Melbourne's two-week lockdown would be lifted before Friday, as the state continued to battle an aggressive and persistent outbreak.

Victorians were hit with a blow on Monday, with news the state recorded nine new coronavirus cases - the highest single-day increase since May 27. But all of those were linked.

Professor Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, said authorities would have more of an idea about the length of the current lockdown by midweek.

"I think we'd be lucky to see the lockdown lifted early now," Professor Bennett told ABC News.

"I think they've still got some work to do and they'll probably make a decision by Wednesday if it continues to look as we've seen in the last few days where the majority of cases are known and expected.

"If they see anything else, that might shift things again."

There are concerns Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended again. Picture: David Crosling / NCA NewsWire

The increase in cases, paired with the emergence of a mystery outbreak of the new Delta strain, has fuelled concerns the city's lockdown could be extended.

The PM was speaking alongside NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who said she appreciated the "pain and angst" Victorians were experiencing.

"I appreciate other states will potentially go through this at different times," she said.

While the hard lockdown was extended for Greater Melbourne, regional Victorians were recently granted more freedoms.

These include scrapping the travel limit and five reasons for leaving the home, while hospitality venues were allowed to offer dine-in experiences, with caps in place.

Retail and beauty services are also back, as is junior sport, while libraries are open.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

$30M VIC RELIEF PACKAGE AMIS NINE NEW CASES

A $30 million package has been announced to provide emergency relief to struggling Victorians.

The state's Minister for Disability, Ageing and Carers Luke Donnellan has announced the state government has put together a support package for the state, to make sure "no-one will be left behind" and that everyone has access to emergency and hardship payments.

"Specifically, $4.5 million will be allocated for emergency food relief, whether it be for food banks, student supermarket, food bank outreach service, for areas like Monash, LaTrobe and other areas where there is a large cohort of international students were very much struggling," he said.

"This is about supporting those people who don't have income at the moment, who are very much struggling. "

It comes after Victoria recorded nine new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Monday - all linked to known outbreaks.

Three children and a staff member at Arcare aged care are among Monday's cases.

A worker wearing full PPE removes bags of clinical waste from Arcare Maidstone Aged Care in Melbourne’s west after the facility went into lockdown on May 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw

The state's health department confirmed 11 new infections in a tweet about 9am, but two of the positive cases were revealed on Sunday and are linked to the Arcare aged care facility in Maidstone.

The new cases take the number of active local cases in the state's latest outbreak to 79, with two others recovered.

The health department also confirmed no new cases in hotel quarantine, which takes the number of active cases in Victoria to 94.

The results came from more than 24,000 tests, while 17,719 vaccine doses were also administered in the past 24 hours.

Asked if he was concerned, Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said: "I don't think it is a concern. We have thousands of primary close contacts, they will all go through that early testing. If they are identified as cases, they going into isolation for the 10 days but they will always get an exit test if you like, day 13 is the need there. A number of those don't have any symptoms, and picked up on the day 13 tests."

More than 24,000 test results were received on Sunday - a dramatic drop in testing numbers, even for a weekend.

Covid tests in a 24-hour period peaked at 57,519 on Wednesday last week, but just 24,265 results were received in the 24 hours to 11.59pm on Sunday.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar said: "Testing remains an important way for us to get as much information as possible about any other potential changes of transmission".

Melbourne has entered the second week of its fourth strict coronavirus lockdown, which is due to end at 11.59pm on Thursday.

A worker at Arcare Maidstone Aged Care after a resident tested positive. Picture: David Crosling

DELTA MYSTERY GROWS

Dangers posed by the Covid-19 outbreak that threw Victoria into lockdown have largely passed but fears of a new Delta variant are keeping restrictions in place.

The mystery continues over how a newer West Melbourne cluster involving the more infectious Delta variant began.

Health authorities have maintained it is unlikely Melbourne's lockdown will be lifted before the Thursday night deadline,

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

A fortnight after the first cases were identified, the initial 1900 close contacts of the Whittlesea cluster were on Sunday released from quarantine - the outbreak now likely to have been contained.

Four new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including two at the Arcare Maidstone aged care home announced Sunday, raised the state's active community transmissions to 72.

VICTORIA TO GET PFIZER SUPPLY BOOST

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced an additional 100,000 Pfizer vaccines will be supplied to the Victoria over the next three weeks to immunise another 50,000 people.

AstraZeneca doses will also be doubled from 115,000 to 230,000 to help drive the number of vaccinations in people aged 50 years and over.

Mr Hunt said 58 per cent of over 70s in the southern state had been vaccinated.

Another 42 per cent of people over 50 had also been immunised.

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced thousands of vaccine doses will be rolled out across Victoria over the coming weeks Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

"We know that in Victoria in lockdown, this is a difficult and challenging time so that is why in response to the way in which Victorians in particular have stepped up," Mr Hunt said.

"We want to see other states and territories have that same degree of public support and confidence."

According to the federal government, Saturday was a record for vaccination rates, with over 88,000 Australians receiving their jab.

Aged care and disability care workers line up for their vaccine at the Melbourne Showgrounds as Melbourne endures a fourth lockdown due to a Covid-19 South Australian hotel quarantine leak. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

He said no Australian had died from Covid-19 this year to date and no-one was currently in and an intensive care unit (ICU).

"We have had one Australian who was diagnosed in quarantine, having contracted it overseas and lost their life but it is an extraordinary and important public health achievement today," Mr Hunt said.

- with Andrew Koubaridis, Sue Dunlevy, David Aidone, Emily Cosenza

Originally published as Major move to allow Covid jab rewards