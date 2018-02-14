Menu
Major mining project knocked back by Qld Govt

THE controversial Acland stage three mining project has failed to gain the necessary environmental approvals. 

Shane Stephan, the managing director of New Hope - the company behind the project - said he was disappointed with the Queensland Department of Environment and Science decision. 

"The Company is committed to securing approval for this project and in doing so being able to provide ongoing employment for the circa 700 jobs reliant on the project," Mr Stephen said.

Meanwhile those opposed to the mine's construction were celebrating. 

"It has been such a battle and so much work and stress for so long.  The evidence was on our side but it's still a massive relief that the department has now formally agreed with the Land Court decision," Dr Tanya Plant said in a release sent out by the Climate Media Centre. 

"The earlier stages of the mine supposedly had strict conditions but these weren't effective.  We were really frightened about the impacts and what we'd have to live with if the department had approved the expansion of the mine even with conditions."

 

While the mine may not have met the criteria for Departmental approval the ultimate decision will ultimately lie with the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, Anthony Lynham. 

Topics:  acland approval editors picks refused stage three

News Corp Australia
