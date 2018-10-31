ScanEagle and Camcopter for drone squadron 822X

NEW ERA: Royal Australian Navy officers and sailors of 822X Squadron on parade during the commissioning ceremony at HMAS Albatross .

NEW ERA: Royal Australian Navy officers and sailors of 822X Squadron on parade during the commissioning ceremony at HMAS Albatross . POIS Justin Brown

THE recent commissioning ceremony at HMAS Albatross marked a major milestone in the Royal Australian Navy's capability to operate unmanned aerial systems in the maritime domain.

At the ceremony, the Naval Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit (NUASU) was formally handed over to 822X Squadron, making it the fourth operational squadron in the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm.

Chief of Navy, Vice-Admiral Michael Noonan said this was a significant moment.

"Autonomous systems are becoming increasingly important - 822X Squadron will realise the full potential that these technologies present," Vice-Admiral Noonan said.

"This is the first time squadron number 822 will be used by a navy squadron. The X indicates the developmental nature of the squadron and the motto of 822X Squadron is See the Enemy.

"Over the past decade, modern militaries have embraced the strategic and tactical advantages offered by operating unmanned platforms, typically used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance."

The squadron will operate the Insitu ScanEagle, a small, long-endurance, low-altitude aircraft and the Schiebel S-100 Camcopter, which can carry payloads such as electro-optics and infrared sensors.

Commanding Officer 822X Squadron, Commander Michael Rainey RAN said there was a big job ahead of them.

"We will be working with Fleet and Australian Defence Force units to use this technology to enhance our unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) capability," Commander Rainey said.

"While there are no people in the airframe, present levels of autonomy in UAS necessitates the well-trained professionals on parade today to safely and effectively operate the system."