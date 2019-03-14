Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A medical cannabis facility could be built in Ballina, pending approvals.
A medical cannabis facility could be built in Ballina, pending approvals. Bill North
Business

Major medical cannabis hub planned for Ballina

Javier Encalada
by
13th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEDICAL cannabis company is planning to build a 30,000sqm production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire.

Ken Charteris, chief executive of Australian-founded company The Hydroponics Company, also known as THC Global, confirmed the plans for the company's Northern Rivers facilities.

"THC Global has a production and manufacturing site with Jenbrook, in Ballina," Mr Chateris confirmed to investors in a report published by The Green Fund, a global cannabis investment online resource.

The main greenhouse is expected to produce more than 50,000kg annually in the first stage of production.

"The company expects to complete the build out of the entire facility (which is not just one green house, but a full-scale cultivation facility with multiple greenhouses, and multiple other processing facilities) in the next six to 12 months as licencing and approvals progress," Mr Chateris explained.

The site's exact location cannot be made public, but it is planned to become the primary cultivation facility for the group.

"(THC Global) has entered into a long-term lease over the land (with Jenbrook) and will be the sole owner of the facility through its wholly owned subsidiary, THC Pharma Pty Ltd," Mr Charteris said.

THC Global is banking on harvesting its first crop by late 2019 or early 2020, pending licensing approval.

The company has launched the required licensing procedure with the NSW Office of Drug Control, the first step before launching a development application with Ballina Shire Council for the construction of the facility.

Australian-founded company THC Global is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Mr Charteris said the majority of the firm's 6500-plus shareholders were Australians.

"Many of whom are mum-and-dad investors, self-managed super funds, and especially young people who are interested in seeing the development of a real cannabis industry in Australia," he said.

The chief executive was unable to offer details on how many jobs will be offered at the site or what types of roles will they be.

"Whilst we can't yet divulge this information as our staffing levels and efficiency remains commercial-in-confidence, THC Global, as an Australian listed company managed by Australian directors, strongly believes in promoting Australian jobs and the Australian cannabis sector," he said.

"As we have done in our other facilities such as in Bundaberg, Queensland, we will seek to employ local persons where we can, where the expertise is there.

"The Office of Drug Control has strict rules on making sure that persons are fit and proper to work at a facility of this nature such as no prior drug use or addictions, etc.

"We can say that we will look to local universities and other educational institutions to see if there are opportunities to support Australian students looking to build experience and expertise in this area."

ballina cannabis medical cannabis northern rivers businesses thc global the hydroponics company
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why Deebing Creek is a battle of national significance

    premium_icon Why Deebing Creek is a battle of national significance

    Environment It has the hallmarks of a similar fight more than 60 years ago that changed the nation forever.

    Mum lashes out at child during job interview call

    premium_icon Mum lashes out at child during job interview call

    Crime She grabbed the girl's arm, "throwing her to the ground"

    The $1000 reason to read the QT

    The $1000 reason to read the QT

    News Local news addict takes prize