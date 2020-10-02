Major market event to take over Gatton this weekend

A new village market will launch in Gatton this Sunday (File Image)

CRAFTERS with nine months work of creations will have the opportunity to sell their products at the inaugural Gatton Village Markets this Sunday.

After coronavirus shut down selling opportunities, a new avenue has risen for “markers and creators” in the Lockyer Valley.

Its anticipated the Gatton Village Markets will become a tourist attraction, drawing shoppers from Brisbane, Toowoomba and Ipswich.

Market committee member Janine Teese said 50 stall holders had already signed up for this weekend’s even, plus 10 food outlets.

She has an additional 30 stall holders eager to attend the November scheduled market.

“Festivals have not been happening for the past nine months, and there’s a range of people, makers and creators in the Lockyer Valley that haven’t had the exposure to sell their product,” Ms Teese said.

The Gatton Village Markets will be run in conjunction with the Gatton Historical Society and the Lockyer Valley Multicultural Association.

It aims to provide economic opportunities to members of the multicultural societies and stay-at-home parents who have home-based jobs.

Former UQ student Gayathri Rajagopal will be selling her handmade Indian creations at the Gatton Village Markets.

Gayathri Rajagopal, a former UQ Gatton student who now works for the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries as a development horticulturalist will have her items on display.

A shopaholic and fashionista, Gayathri values the hard work by weavers and artisans, so she decided to promote handloom, handmade and hand blocked products from different parts of India.

This Sunday’s markets will be the first time the products will be available for sale in Australia.

Three markets are in the calendar for the remainder of the year, for the first Sunday in October, November and December.

Organisers hope it will continue into 2021.

“Going forward, we have to look at what Gatton wants, but we can’t guarantee what it will look like,” Ms Teese said.

“It will continue, it’s just a matter that we need patronage from the local community.”

Tours of the Historical Society will be available on the day, and president Barry Hoffman was excited for the opportunity.

“We are excited to bring to life old machinery and combined with the market it will be a great day out for visitors and locals,” Mr Hoffman said.

GATTON VILLAGE MARKET DETAILS:

When: Sunday, October 4

Time: 7am to 1pm

Where: Gatton Historical Society village, parking is at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre or on the grassed area behind the dog park

Extra info: Free entry Dog friend, food available, but a donation to historical society if you’re participating in a tour