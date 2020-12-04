Major Ipswich school project scores $2.3 million from Feds

An artist’s impression of the new facilities at St Peter Claver College.

ST PETER Claver College in Ipswich will build a new Industrial Arts Building thanks to a Federal Government grant of more than $2.3 million.

Springfield-based Senator Paul Scarr announced the project backing, with the Feds coughing up $2.371 million for the project through the Capital Grants Program.

The Corporation of the Trustees of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council in July to construct the new facilities at St Peter Claver College.

The current performing arts centre will be demolished once the new building is constructed.

The Catholic high school in Riverview has 1100 students and 140 full-time equivalent staff.

“Students and staff at St Peter Claver College will benefit from the construction of a new Industrial Arts Building with three design and technology rooms, two general learning areas, a material preparation area, and a project development room,” Senator Scarr said.

“St Peter Claver College has a wonderful school community, and these new facilities will further enhance the learning environment.

“Our Government is ensuring that every child gets a quality education no matter where they go to school. We are providing a record $314.7 billion for all Australian Schools from 2018 to 2029.”

Senator Scarr said the funding announcement was one of 158 projects approved for funding under the Capital Grants Program to commence in 2021.