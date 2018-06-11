Major Ipswich road marked for speed limit increase

SPEED limits on a major Ipswich road are among two areas in southeast Queensland to be increased from this month.

The speed limit on Ipswich Boonah Rd at Peak Crossing will be increased from 80kmh to 100kmh northbound from the north of Mollenhauers Rd and Dwyers Rod to Mollenhauers Rd.

Crash history, traffic volumes, types of vehicles, geography and the road's role in the road network were considered as part of the speed limit review.

The change forms part of a State Government approach to community concern surrounding speed limits and to improve safety.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said speed reviews had been conducted for several state-controlled roads across the Gold Coast, Logan City and Scenic Rim.

''We have listened to community feedback and will rollout changes to sections of Tallebudgera Creek Rd, Beaudesert-Nerang Rd, Ipswich-Boonah Rd, Waterford-Tamborine Rd and the Mount Lindesay Hwy,'' Mr Bailey said.

"The review took several important factors into account including crash history, traffic volumes, types of vehicles, geography and its role in the road network.

The findings were presented to the local speed management committee which consists of representatives from TMR, Queensland Police Service, RACQ and local council.

Members of the committee considered findings, community feedback and made the decisions on speed limit changes at each location.

Mr Bailey said new speed signs would be installed progressively from now until the end of June.

''Motorists should take note of new signs and obey all speed limits,'' he said.

"Please continue to drive to conditions and take in to consideration the weather, the light and the traffic.

''Our priority is always to ensure people everyone gets to and from their destination safely.''

Speed limits will be decreased on Tallebudgera Creek Rd, Waterford-Tamborine Rd, Mount Lindsay Hwy and part of Beaudesert-Nerang Rd but increased on Ipswich Boonah Rd and another section of Beaudesert-Nerang Rd.