Major Ipswich road among the state’s least roadworthy

A MAJOR Ipswich road has been labelled among the state's least roadworthy.

A new RACQ survey shows Ipswich Boonah Rd is the ninth most sub-standard road in Queensland.

The motoring body collected more than 1600 responses from drivers who identified 600 roads as not meeting their safety expectations.

The condition of road surfaces and narrow lanes or poor road shoulders were the main issues on local roads.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the Bruce Hwy was identified as the least road-worthy in the state.

"The Bruce has been on RACQ's priority list for years, and drivers agree, rating the highway Queensland's most unroadworthy road," Ms Ross said.

"Motorists raised a number of issues along the 1600 kilometre route, from congestion in the south east, to flooding risks and rough surfaces in the central Queensland section.

"It's encouraging however to see the number of problems identified on the Bruce Hwy has dropped since the last time we undertook this survey - this is likely due to the significant $8.5 billion upgrade program rolled out since 2013."

Ms Ross said the results highlighted Queensland drivers' main concerns and RACQ would use the feedback to inform its future infrastructure funding priorities.

"Sixty percent of respondents called out the condition of road surfaces and nearly half said narrow lanes or poor road shoulders were the main issues on local roads," she said.

"We'll be sending the results of this survey to State and Local Governments - Queensland drivers have spoken and now we need action."

Top 10 'Unroadworthy Roads' by responses received:

Bruce Hwy, 94

Alma Rd, Dakabin, 81

Mount Lindesay Hwy, 70

Kennedy Hwy, 64

Henry Rd, Griffin, 50

Pacific Mwy, 50

Foxwell Rd, Coomera, 27

Yawalpah Rd, Pimpama, 25

Ipswich Boonah Rd, 23

D'Aguilar Hwy, 18