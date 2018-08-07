One hurt in head-on crash in Ipswich CBD

UPDATE 9.20AM: A MAJOR intersection in the Ipswich CBD has re-opened following a head-on crash.

Crews have cleared the scene and the intersection has re-opened.



INITIAL: A MAJOR intersection in the Ipswich CBD is closed following a head-on crash.

Three cars were involved in a crash on the corner of Brisbane and Thorn Sts at 8.20am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the intersection was still closed at 9.10am as crews worked the clear the wreckage.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.