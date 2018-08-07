Menu
News

Major intersection closed following car, truck crash

7th Aug 2018 11:35 AM

A MAJOR intersection has been closed following a car and truck crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roundabout on Toongarra Rd and Old Toowoomba Rd at Leichhardt following a crash just before 11.30am.

Police have closed the intersection northbound and eastbound.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a car and truck collided.

It comes after the intersection of Brisbane and Thorn Sts was closed earlier this morning following a three-vehicle crash.

Three cars were involved in a crash on the corner of Brisbane and Thorn Sts at 8.20am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the intersection was still closed at 9.10am.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

