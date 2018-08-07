Major intersection closed following car, truck crash
A MAJOR intersection has been closed following a car and truck crash.
Drivers are advised to avoid the roundabout on Toongarra Rd and Old Toowoomba Rd at Leichhardt following a crash just before 11.30am.
Police have closed the intersection northbound and eastbound.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said a car and truck collided.
TRAFFIC: The intersection of Old Toowoomba and Toongarra Road at Leichhardt is closed to northbound and eastbound traffic as police respond to an incident in the area. #QLDtraffic pic.twitter.com/xJREAn0ci5— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 7, 2018
It comes after the intersection of Brisbane and Thorn Sts was closed earlier this morning following a three-vehicle crash.
Three cars were involved in a crash on the corner of Brisbane and Thorn Sts at 8.20am.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the intersection was still closed at 9.10am.
One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.