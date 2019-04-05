Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Progress on construction of the Mackay ring road on the Peak Downs Highway.
Progress on construction of the Mackay ring road on the Peak Downs Highway. Emma Murray
Business

Major infrastructure site has been shut down

Caitlan Charles
by
5th Apr 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE MACKAY Ring Road project has been closed down.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union visited the worksite this morning following phone calls from workers concerned about health and safety.

CFMMEU senior officer Kane Lowth said the site was shut down because it was "unsafe".

He said the site had unfiltered water, did not meet Australian electrical standards and workers were using amenities as workshops.

"It was a pig sty," Mr Lowth said.

The CFMMEU sent workers home from the site, with them not allowed to return to work until the company, CPB Contractors, brings the site up to standard.

"Once the site is tidied up, they can return to work," he said.

Mr Lowth said the company needed to keep on top of safety.

CPB Contractors has been contacted for comment.

cfmey cpb contractors kane lowry mackay mackay ring road ring road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city and surrounding towns this Saturday and Sunday.

    • 5th Apr 2019 6:13 PM
    Call to get the jab as flu numbers spike

    premium_icon Call to get the jab as flu numbers spike

    Health "It also helps protect those around you"

    • 5th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
    Temper outburst lands banned man behind bars

    premium_icon Temper outburst lands banned man behind bars

    Crime He also verbally abused staff, using profanities and threats.

    • 5th Apr 2019 5:52 PM
    World War II veteran's gym time needs a lift

    premium_icon World War II veteran's gym time needs a lift

    People and Places But he's not one to complain about "a bit of an invonvenience”

    • 5th Apr 2019 5:33 PM