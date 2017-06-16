MAJOR INCIDENT: All available Ipswich police crews called

POLICE have swarmed on the scene of an alleged armed car jacking this morning.

The QT understands an attempt was made to steal a vehicle from a driver at Drem St, Toogoolawah, about 9am.

Police say a firearm was used in the commission of the offence, however the offenders fled the scene empty handed.

One person is in custody, with efforts under way to locate a second suspect, understood to be a male.

Police say all available crews and a negotiator have been called to the area.

Nobody was injured in the attempted car jacking