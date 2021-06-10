Cold Rock Ice Creamery is opening a new store in Fernvale (File Image).

Cold Rock Ice Creamery is opening a new store in Fernvale (File Image).

Ice cream lovers rejoice – popular dessert bar Cold Rock is opening a store in the Somerset region by the end of the week.

Cold Rock has confirmed with the Gatton Star that it will be opening an express site at Fernvale.

The store will be located in the new Metro Petroleum station on the Brisbane Valley Highway, but despite being smaller in size, will still pack a punch with mix-ins and ice creams.

Cold Rock Management CEO Stan Gordon said the express sites were a smaller ice cream display cabinet but still had all the ice cream combinations you’d expect at any other store.

“All going well, we are aiming to be open by the end of this week,” Mr Gordon said.

The Metro petrol station with takeaway options was approved by Somerset Council last year, making it the third servo in Fernvale.

When approved in June, Somerset Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was “no surprise” developers and new businesses wanted to make use of the busy highway.

Cold Rock has entered an arrangement with Metro Petroleum where specific sites will be offered the opportunity to open Cold Rock Express stores.

At present, there are more than 12 Cold Rock Express stores at Metro Petroleum sites.

“There are endless possibilities as Metro has over 285 sites across Australia,” Mr Gordon said.

“By partnering with Metro Petroleum, we can bring the Cold Rock Ice Creamery unique experience to more people across Australia.

“In turn, Metro is able to improve the in store experiences for its customers – it benefits for all parties … but most important, the customer.”

Ice cream lovers can still expect the same theatrical experience, ice cream flavours and mix-ins expected at any Cold Rock Store.

Originally published as Major ice cream franchise to open Somerset store this week