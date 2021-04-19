Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_RECORDS_01MAR21(2)
Major highways shut: Crash, debris cuts critical routes

19th Apr 2021 6:33 AM
The Kennedy Highway at Kuranda, east of the Barron River Bridge has been closed to all traffic since 4.43am, reportedly leading to missed flights.

Queensland Traffic has advised the road is shut due to fallen vegetation, blocking both lanes.

Kuranda resident Jeff Williams was one of many who missed a flight due to the road closure.

"I left here at 4.25am to get a 6am flight so I had plenty of time," he said, explaining that his flight was to Western Australia for mining work.

"Now I'll just have to wait for head office to open in Perth and ring them and let them know.

"I know that trees fall on that road all the time.

"I was sitting there for over an hour and I got out and walked up a couple of hundred metres and all I could see was brake lights, so I went home."

A resident reported that one lane was open at 6.15am but traffic was very slow.

Single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer has blocked the Bruce Highway between Deeral and Fishery Falls.

Queensland Traffic advised both lanes had been blocked since 4.04am. Emergency services are on scene.

Construction on an upgrade of the Cairns Western Arterial Road/Harley St intersection begun last week and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021.

Motorists should expect all lanes of traffic affected by delays during active construction hours, in all directions. Please allow extra travel time.

