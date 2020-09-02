Major highway truck pad upgrade, plans revealed

Plans for the road train facility on the Warrego Highway at Gatton.

PLANS have been revealed, detailing what the new road train truck stop on the Warrego Highway, near Gatton, will look like.

The transport department released the plans to the Gatton Star, showing how road trains will use the overpass to break down their loads before continuing onto Brisbane.

Part one of the project is underway, which involves reconfiguring the pre-existing overpass along with entry and exit lanes onto the highway.

It’s a $4.5 million project that will allow truckies to safely unhook trailers in Gatton.

At present, truckies have limited space on the Warrego Highway at Lawes to decouple, which raised concerns from local drivers.

Once the preliminary work is complete, construction will start on the breakdown facility, which will use crown land, previously owned by the University of Queensland.

It will be located near Hausers road and the round-a-bout on Eastern Drive.

When the Gatton Star spoke with local truck drivers earlier this year, they said it was a “guessing game” whether or not they could get a park, at present.

Gatton-based truck driver Greg Smith, who has been left in difficult over-size situations in many occasions, and was eager to see the new facility built.

“I’ve been there, and on some occasions, there’s only been one or two trailers, but the two hour limit is also not enough to go to Brisbane and back.”

“It’s definitely going to stop a guessing game,” he said.