Major growth suburb launches new residential precinct

The view from the True North precinct in Providence, South Ripley.

Nearly 500 blocks of land in a masterplanned development will be up for sale following the latest release at a growing Ipswich neighbourhood.

Stockland, which acquired $193 million South Ripley project Providence earlier this year, launched its new precinct on Friday in attempt to keep up with demand.

After Spring Mountain, Ripley attracted the second largest number of new Ipswich residents this year, drawing 257 newbies in the first three months of 2021.

More than 470 blocks measuring between 250 and 760 sqm comprise the just-launched True North precinct, with prices starting at $205,900.

The True North precinct in Providence, South Ripley, launched on Friday, bringing more than 470 blocks of land to the market.

The new development is located at the northern edge of the Providence estate, with several blocks boasting views of Flinders Peak.

A proposed community park is planned to complement the new residential area.

Stockland project director David Franklin said he had noted an increase in demand for land across the western corridor.

“(It’s) predominantly from first home buyers and upgraders ready to build their dream home,” Mr Franklin said.

“The launch is a huge milestone for Providence, providing buyers with another great opportunity to move into an established community.

“The new lots not only provide an elevated position, but also the opportunity to thrive in a connected community with all necessary amenities at your doorstep, and road, train and bus networks nearby.”

