Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

GERMAN supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on southeast Queensland.

It is understood the company has been talking to local councils about a suitable location for a distribution centre, which when finalised will kickstart the establishment of its so-called 'hypermarkets'.

A leading commercial agent said the company liked to "fly under the radar" and not engage with local agents.

"They are very controlling but I have heard they are talking to Ipswich, Logan, Brisbane and other councils about land for a distribution centre," he said.

"Once they settle on a distribution centre site it will be a few years before they can build their stores because they insist on owning the land."

According to Kaufland's website, the supermarket giant wants sites of between 1ha and 2ha for their stores. They also want to be able to fit up to 300 vehicles in the car park.

"Kaufland has an ambitious Australian investment and development program," the company states on its website.

"Therefore we are always looking to purchase suitable and appropriate sites."

What is Kaufland?

Headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, Kaufland is a subsidiary of the Schwarz Group, the world's fourth largest retailer.

As a grocery chain it would be in direct competition with Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and IGA.

Kaufland is big in Bulgaria. And also Poland. In fact, it has never before opened a store in an English-speaking country.

Kaufland stores are huge. Up to 20,000 square metres. That's up to 15 times bigger than an Aldi and five times bigger than a big Coles or Woolworths.

Unlike it's German archrival Aldi, Kaufland can stock up to 60,000 product lines in any one store.

Kaufland, which began in West Germany in the 1980s has really only expanded into former communist countries.

It is very popular in Romania, for example, but it hasn't tried to compete in Austria or France, Switzerland or the UK.